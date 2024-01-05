Pleasant Prairie manhunt, man sought after pursuit

article

Authorities in Kenosha County advised residents to lock their doors Friday night, Jan. 5 as they searched for a man in Pleasant Prairie.

In a Facebook post, police said it stemmed from a pursuit. Pleasant Prairie police, Kenosha County deputies and Racine County deputies said the man they were looking for was last seen near 94th Avenue and County Highway C.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said K-9s and drones were being used to search for the man.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police described the man as a Black with a brown hat, black hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone who sees someone matching that description is encouraged to call 911.

This is a developing story.