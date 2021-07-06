Photos and videos: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast

Elsa is expected to make landfall on the Northern Florida Gulf Coast soon as a tropical storm, forecasters say.

In their latest advisory, the NHC said that Tropical Storm Elsa is moving north at 14 mph and that general northward motion is expected to continue. It will then turn towards the north-northeast.

Elsa is said to be just 35 miles west of Cedar Key. The NHC said that it will make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, west of Cedar Key and in Dixie County specifically, on Wednesday morning or afternoon. The tropical storm will then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 65 mph and little change is expected before landfall. Weakening is expected after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning.

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Elsa made landfall on Wednesday morning. After hitting Cuba on Monday, causing flo Expand

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Sunken boats rest on their sides after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall nearby on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on Expand

