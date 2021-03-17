Perfect pillow care

When was the last time you gave your bedroom pillow a good look?

Peek under the pillow case and chances are it looks a little dingy, smells a little funky, and just needs some TLC.

That’s where Consumer Reports comes in: From memory foam to feather and down, your pillows can look and smell great if you use these tips from the experts.

Start with fluffing your pillow every day to get rid of dust and restore its shape.

Then every month, hang your pillows outdoors for a few hours. If you can’t do that, run them through the dryer on the no-heat cycle.

CR says many pillows are washable.

But first take a careful look at those washing labels before you plunge your pillow.

The agitators in traditional top-loader machines can be a little bit rough on pillows.

Front-loading machines are a bit gentler. You want to leave it in there on the gentle cycle for just a few minutes or the shortest setting possible.

If your washing machine is large enough, wash two pillows at a time.

That will help balance the load, allowing the water and detergent to circulate more effectively.

And no matter which type of pillow you prefer, a pillow cover is a good idea.

Wash it once a week along with your pillowcases and sheets.

CR says that after washing, it’s important to get your pillows completely dry or you’ll risk pillows with mildew.

Toss in two fresh tennis balls or dryer balls to keep the pillow filling from clumping.

Consumer Reports has more tips on how to wash pillows according to the material inside, like foam or feathers.