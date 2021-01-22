Pelosi will send Trump impeachment article to Senate on Monday, Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) expects to receive an article of impeachment from the House of Representatives on Monday.

On Friday, Schumer stood on the Senate floor and announced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would be delivering the impeachment article next week, which would trigger a trial for former President Donald Trump.

"There will be a trial," Schumer said. "It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial"

Schumer downplayed the notion that Trump shouldn't face a Senate trial since he's no longer in office.

On Jan. 13, the House voted to impeach Trump for a second time for inciting a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's the first time in the history of the country that a president has been impeached twice.

On Thursday, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell psued for delaying the start of the trial to February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

