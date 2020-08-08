Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near 27th and Kilbourn

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious hit and run crash that happened around 1:40 a.m. on August 8th at the intersection of N. 27th St and W. Kilbourn Ave.

The suspect struck a pedestrian and continued to drive away from the scene.

The male victim’s identity is being determined at this time. He was transported to a local hospital with very serious injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, police said in an update on Sunday, August 9.

Milwaukee police continue their investigation and are seeking the striking vehicle and suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.