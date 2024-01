article

Adam Harrison, son of "Pawn Stars'" Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39.

"He passed of an overdose," a representative for Harrison confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"The family is greatly saddened at his loss and asks for privacy as they grieve."

The details of Adam’s death remain unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story.