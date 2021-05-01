Packers' president addresses Rodgers' rift
In his monthly newsletter, Packers' President and CEO Mark Murphy discussed the elephant in the room during the 2021 Draft week.
On Thursday, sources reported Aaron Rodgers was unhappy in Green Bay. With no reaction from the NFL MVP himself, the internet was fast to jump to discuss the plans of the veteran quarterback.
Mark Murphy, Green Bay Packers president and CEO
In the Murphy Takes 5 newsletter, the Packers' president states:
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he can't envision any scenario in which he would deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again," Gutekunst said. "Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football team is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He’s so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that’s the goal."
Rodgers, 37, has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Rodgers’ potential successor, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft.