Oversight board to announce fate of Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts on Wednesday

Facebook’s oversight board is slated to announce the fate of former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

The social media giant indefinitely suspended Trump the day after the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — concerned Trump would incite further violence while refusing to accept Joe Biden’s election victory.

Twitter made a similar move by deactivating Trump’s personal and presidential accounts. Initially, Twitter’s suspension was to last 12 hours. But two days after the Capitol riot, Twitter moved to make the ban permanent.

Conservatives criticized the social media titans, claiming Trump was being censored and his suspension was further proof of a bias against conservatives.

Many of Trump’s tweets and Facebook posts that contained inaccurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic or election results were marked as inaccurate or misleading in the months prior to his suspension.

Since the suspension, Trump has sought other means of keeping his thoughts available to the public. He’s maintained headlines by issuing news releases from "The Office of the Former President."

And on Tuesday, Trump launched a new communications platform that allows him to post, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook.

The new platform is designed for one-way communication, so users cannot reply to the former president’s posts. But his followers might soon find relief on Facebook.

On Jan. 21, Facebook referred Trump’s suspension to its oversight board, which is comprised of 20 lawyers, professors, former politicians, human rights activists and experts in media policy and digital rights.

In its first five decisions, the panel overturned Facebook’s judgment four times — offering Trump followers a bit of optimism ahead of Wednesday’s decision.

Facebook has committed to following the board’s decision, saying that the board has the power to "impose binding decisions on a private social media company."

Even so, Facebook maintains discretion on whether to implement any policy recommendations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

This story was reported from Atlanta. Kelly Hayes contributed.