Overnight car fires in Milwaukee near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
article
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to several vehicle fires at a business in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 29.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a business on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane just after 2 a.m.
Multiple vehicle fires outside an auto service were extinguished. It is not known what caused the fires.
No injuries were reported, and Milwaukee police are investigating.