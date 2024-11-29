Overnight car fires in Milwaukee near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

article

Firefighters responded to several vehicle fires at a business in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 29.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a business on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane just after 2 a.m.

Multiple vehicle fires outside an auto service were extinguished. It is not known what caused the fires.

No injuries were reported, and Milwaukee police are investigating.