Overnight car fires in Milwaukee near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 29, 2024 7:00am CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to several vehicle fires at a business in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 29.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a business on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane just after 2 a.m.

Multiple vehicle fires outside an auto service were extinguished. It is not known what caused the fires.

No injuries were reported, and Milwaukee police are investigating.

