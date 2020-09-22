Opening statements heard in Dalquavis Ward trial, accused in officer's killing

Opening statements were heard Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the trial of 27-year-old Dalquavis Ward. Ward is accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland on June 17, 2019 during a robbery at Teezers Bar. Ward faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Opening statements lasted about an hour. The prosecution delivered an emotional opening statement detailing the death of Officer John Hetland. The prosecutor also explained to the jury the wealth of evidence they say they have to prove Ward was the person who killed Officer Hetland at Teezer's Bar.

The evidence we're expected to see throughout the trial includes surveillance video of the robber and moments leading to the shooting. We're also expected to hear from a DNA expert about what was gathered from the scene.

Officer John Hetland

However, Ward's defense attorney gave a brief opening statement saying there are varied descriptions of the suspect -- and says it can't be proven that Ward was the person who pulled the trigger.

We expect to hear from witnesses -- including family and fellow officers throughout the trial.