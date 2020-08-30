Officials: 57-year-old man from Muscoda, Wis. missing, last seen early Sunday

article

Officials are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 57-year-old man from southwest Wisconsin.

A missing person alert says Dana Loomis suffers from dementia. He left his residence on Walnut Street in Muscoda between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 -- and stated on Saturday that he wanted to go to the VA in Madison.

Loomis is described as a male, white, 5'4" tall, about 130 pounds, with hazel eyes, black hair and a graying beard. He was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt. Officials say he may be hitchhiking.

If you have any information that could help locate Loomis, you are urged to contact the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144.