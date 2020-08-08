Officials: 3 pulled from water at McKinley Beach, 1 dead

article

Three people -- one man and two teenage boys -- were pulled from the water at Milwaukee's McKinley Beach on Saturday evening, Aug. 8.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of two people in distress in the water. Once there, emergency personnel were told that three people were in the water -- one of whom and since been removed and another two who were unaccounted for at the time.

Those two were removed from the water by emergency responders. Live-saving measures were taken and they are in serious condition, an MFD official said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene for the fatality of one of the two teenage boys.

15 total units responded including personnel from the Milwaukee Police Department's boat team and the Coast Guard.

The Milwaukee Fire Department warns beachgoers that the rip currents at the beach are very dangerous. Last month, a 19-year-old man died while helping two children out of the water at the nearby McKinley Marina.