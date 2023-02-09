Officer Jerving: Evers orders flags at half-staff for funeral

article

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, Feb. 9 ordered flags to be flown at half-staff next week for the funeral of Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty.

The officer's funeral is scheduled for Feb. 13 at Elmbrook Church followed by burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In a letter, a group of four Republican lawmakers criticized the governor for not ordering flags lowered sooner – terming his response "insufficient." State Reps. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) and Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield) were among that group.

Jerving, 37, died after a shootout with 19-year-old robbery suspect Terrell Thompson near 14th and Cleveland early Tuesday morning. Police said Jerving was shot during a struggle with Thompson, who had been placed on probation the day before the fatal shooting. Both men died.

A lifelong Milwaukee resident and decorated officer, Jerving was honored by the police department in fall 2022 for saving someone's life in June. The Milwaukee Police Department said he received the award "for heroically providing lifesaving care to a shooting victim during extremely dangerous conditions." Officer Jerving grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped save a man in a burning vehicle who had been shot.

A memorial to remember the fallen officer formed at Milwaukee Police District 4. A squad outside the police station was draped with a flag. Passersby left bouquets of flowers and other items.