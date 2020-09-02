Oak Creek Public Library to host 'StoryWalk' on Drexel Square from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Public Library in conjunction with The City of Oak Creek Tourism and local businesses will host a StoryWalk on Drexel Square beginning Wednesday, Sept, 23, and running until Wednesday, Oct. 7.
"StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children — and adults! — to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Pages from a children’s book are displayed in local store windows. As you visit each store front, you’re directed to the next page in the story," said the Oak Creek Library in a press release.
Visitors can enjoy a favorite picture book while strolling around Drexel Town Square. A map of story stops is available on the library’s website. Participants can take photos and tag the library @OakCreekLibrary and Oak Creek Tourism @VisitOakCreek on Facebook.
The StoryWalk on Drexel Square stops are as follows:
Stop 1: Oak Creek Public Library
Location: 8040 S. 6th Street
Stop 2: Valentine Cafe
Location: 7981 S. 6th Street
Stop 3: BelAir Cantina
Location: 410 W. Town Square Way
Stop 4: Cubanitas
Location: 7973 S. Main Street
Stop 5: Roots
Location: 7959 S. Main St.
Stop 6: Performance Running
Location: 7956 S. Main St.
Stop 7: The Barre District
Location: 7966 S. Main St.
Stop 8: Pizza Man
Location: 7974 S. Main Street Stop
Stop 9: Gigi’s Cupcakes
Location: 330 W. Town Square Way
For more information on StoryWalk and each stop on Drexel Square, please visit their website or call 414-766-7900. This program is intended for all ages. Registration is not required.