Oak Creek Public Library to host 'StoryWalk' on Drexel Square from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7

The Oak Creek Public Library in conjunction with The City of Oak Creek Tourism and local businesses will host a StoryWalk on Drexel Square beginning Wednesday, Sept, 23, and running until Wednesday, Oct. 7.

"StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children — and adults! — to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Pages from a children’s book are displayed in local store windows. As you visit each store front, you’re directed to the next page in the story," said the Oak Creek Library in a press release.

Visitors can enjoy a favorite picture book while strolling around Drexel Town Square. A map of story stops is available on the library’s website. Participants can take photos and tag the library @OakCreekLibrary and Oak Creek Tourism @VisitOakCreek on Facebook.

The StoryWalk on Drexel Square stops are as follows:

Stop 1: Oak Creek Public Library

Location: 8040 S. 6th Street

Stop 2: Valentine Cafe

Location: 7981 S. 6th Street

Stop 3: BelAir Cantina

Location: 410 W. Town Square Way

Stop 4: Cubanitas

Location: 7973 S. Main Street

Stop 5: Roots

Location: 7959 S. Main St.

Stop 6: Performance Running

Location: 7956 S. Main St.

Stop 7: The Barre District

Location: 7966 S. Main St.

Stop 8: Pizza Man

Location: 7974 S. Main Street Stop

Stop 9: Gigi’s Cupcakes

Location: 330 W. Town Square Way

For more information on StoryWalk and each stop on Drexel Square, please visit their website or call 414-766-7900. This program is intended for all ages. Registration is not required.