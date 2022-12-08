Northridge Lake deaths; woman, girl found in submerged car

article

A Milwaukee woman and a 7-year-old girl were found in a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8.

According to officials, an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water.

Milwaukee Fire Department responded and removed two bodies from the water.

Officials said A 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman were pronounced deceased.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 to remain anonymous; contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story check back for updates.