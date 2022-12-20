Northern California earthquake buckles road, leaves thousands without power

article

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power, at least one highway buckled and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks.

The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office tweeted that power is out across the county, but urged residents not to call 911, unless they are experiencing an immediate emergency. The PG&E outage map shows some 50,000 homes and businesses in the region could be affected.

There were more than a dozen aftershocks since the initial quake, registering as high as magnitude 4.6.

The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding.

Redding is about 100 miles from the epicenter.

Authorities did not mention if there were any injuries associated with the Humboldt County quake.

But it seemed clear that this quake did not do the destructive damage as the 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Napa in 2014, where one person was killed and about 200 people injured.

In fact, one woman on Twitter said that her coffee pot shook and fell in the dark.

Still some roads were closed for inspection, just in case.

State Sen. Mike McGuire tweeted that state Route 211, otherwise known as Fernbridge, would be shut down for a bit as CalTrans crews assessed the infrastructure.

Caltrans tweeted a photo of the buckled road by a sign for the Eel River.

Buckled State Route 211 in Humboldt County.

Via USGS

U.S. National Tsunami Warning System announced this quake did not trigger a tsunami.

The "My Shake" app went off, notifying people about the quake, as far away as the Bay Area.

Tuesday's earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile drive to downtown San Francisco.

