Austin Arboretum shooting: 2 dead, including shooter, 1 other critically injured

Two people, including the shooter, are dead, and one other person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Arboretum in north Austin, according to Austin police.

According to APD interim chief Robin Henderson, around 5 p.m., 911 calls came in about shots fired in the Arboretum area.

While officers were responding to the area, more calls came in about hearing multiple shots being fired in the shopping center. There was an elevated response due to initial reports of an active shooter.

Around 5:09 p.m., APD officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Shortly after, another person was found with injuries, and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At 5:20 p.m., the two people found with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead, interim chief Henderson said. One of those people was identified as the shooter.

At this time, the relationship between the shooter and victims is unknown.

There is no threat to the public, and the area is now safe.

The Austin Police Department is asking for help. If you have any photos or videos from the shooting that took place Thursday, August 31, around 5 p.m., please submit them here.

This is still an active investigation.