Night Out at McGovern Park offers 'something very positive'

Bringing the community closer together by celebrating that same community was the idea behind the "Night Out at McGovern Park" Wednesday, June 14.

The event offered a chance for city and community leaders to connect with the north side neighborhood.

It also gave neighbors an opportunity to socialize with each other and learn more about community organizations.

County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor said she founded the event to celebrate the area and everyone in it.

"You know, sometimes, there's a lot of negativity when we're talking about parks in the inner city, the north side," said Taylor. "I have always loved McGovern, and I thought, why don't we kick off something very positive in this park?"

This was the seventh annual event.