New tenant coming to former Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee

The old Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee is getting new life. An announcement is coming Friday, July 15 of what store is taking its place.

Boston Store's parent company Bon-Ton went bankrupt back in 2018 – closing all of its department stores. This left 2,000 Wisconsinites without a job.

The Grand Old Avenue Mall has since been rehabbed with businesses like Third Street Market Hall bringing new foot traffic back to the area.

The new tenant is set to be announced at 10:30 a.m.