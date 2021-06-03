National Doughnut Day: Awesome freebies and deals you ‘donut’ want to miss out on

As Summer approaches, there’s a lot of things to look forward to. Luckily true bliss is arriving early on National Doughnut Day, June 4.

While donuts have always been known to be inexpensive, that doesn’t mean you can’t get sweet deals on these delicious treats.

Here are the best deals and freebies nationwide on arguably everyone’s favorite day:

Dunkin' - Customers who stop by a Dunkin location on June 4 get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of a beverage.

Krispy Kreme - The popular doughnut franchise is offering a free doughnut of the customer’s choice for National Doughnut Day, in addition to their ongoing deal of one free glazed doughnut with proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Duck Donuts - This family-owned chain is offering any customers who visit their store a free cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut.

Salvation Army - National Doughnut Day was actually created by the Salvation Army to honor the volunteers, or "Dough Lassies," who made and served doughnuts to troops fighting during the First World War. While the organization is not actually offering any kind of doughnut deal, they are offering their original recipe online for free.

The ingredients for the Salvation Army WWI Doughnut include:

1 large egg

2.5 cups flour

1 cup sugar

2.5 teaspoons baking powder

1/8 tablespoon salt

7/8 cup milk

1/2 tub lard (because it is no longer 1917, we actually recommend using healthier options like vegetable or coconut oil)

The recipe yields 2 dozen donuts.