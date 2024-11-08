If you hadn’t noticed, mushrooms are having a moment.

Along with finding them in the produce aisle, you’ll see them in snacks, broths, supplements, and even coffee and tea.

Consumer Reports says the popularity of these fantastic fungi is well deserved!

John Michelotti is a "fungi." He leads workshops and walks educating people on everything from foraging and identifying, to learning how to grow mushrooms.

It is a super exciting time for mushrooms! Sales are growing, like, well, mushrooms!

And with good reason! While different types of mushrooms have different amounts of nutrients, they are all really good for you.

Mushrooms can be great sources of potassium, selenium, and antioxidants.

Plus, they have some fiber, and some types are rich in vitamin D.

Mushrooms have been part of Eastern medicine for thousands of years and are the leading dietary source of ergothioneine, an antioxidant known for its role in supporting the immune system.

Today, people who want to use mushrooms to address specific health concerns typically turn to supplements.

There has been some preliminary research to support a few of these claims, but what works in a lab or in mice does not necessarily apply to humans.

More studies are needed.

If you are interested in taking a mushroom supplement, check with your doctor, especially if you have a medical condition – as some can interfere with medications.

Want to try growing your own? The easiest way to get started is to buy a kit online from a mushroom kit company.

CR liked these kits from North Spore and Forest Origins.

There are so many varieties to try, each with a unique deep savory flavor, making mushrooms a great substitute for meat.

But there are a few tricks to getting that rich, meaty-umami flavor.

Don’t start off with oil in your pan. Instead, use a little water and cook the mushrooms until they’ve relaxed, and then add a little oil or butter to help them get crispy and brown.

Just keep in mind that nutritionally, mushrooms are much lower in protein than meat, so you may want to pair them with a plant-based protein source.

And mushrooms are a very sustainable food. They grow with minimal water and produce a high yield on a small plot of land!