Multiple victims reported in Allina Health clinic shooting in Buffalo, Minnesota

Authorities are responding to a shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota Tuesday involving multiple victims.

Wright County dispatch said a call came in shortly before 11 a.m. of a "gun incident" at the Allina Health clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus drive on the Buffalo Hospital campus.

Dispatch confirmed there are multiple victims, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A suspect is in custody.

A law enforcement source described the scene as a "disaster."

Advertisement

Police presence at Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. (Samantha Sheets)

The FBI is responding to the scene as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and other law enforcement agencies from across the metro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.