Prison for Mukwonago man charged in 2019 incidents

article

A Mukwonago man has been sentenced to three years behind bars, charged in connection to two 2019 incidents.

Kyle Gauger, 31, pleaded guilty first-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property in April. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.

‘Driving in circles’

Police were called to the area of Northwest Highway and Janesville Road on Nov. 3, 2019. There, it was reported a man was "driving in circles" in a yard with a 14-month-old baby in the car.

When officers arrived, a criminal complaint states the car was stopped with the driver's door open. An officer heard someone yelling "Help me! I can't swim!" and found the man, later identified as Gauger, thrashing in a nearby pond a few feet from the water's edge.

The complaint states Gauger got out of the pond and was only partially dressed. He was "shivering uncontrollably," so an officer got a blanket and medical help was requested; it was 38 degrees outside.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The officer asked Gauger if he'd taken any alcohol or narcotics, to which the complaint states he answered: "No, I have only taken my prescriptions." In the car, an officer found two prescription pill bottles; both prescriptions treated conditions Gauger said he had.

A witness told police they saw Gauger "drive at a high rate of speed in circles and then drive across the yard nearly hitting two oak trees" before stopping near the pond. The 14-month-old was in a car seat, per the complaint.

Christmas incidents

Late on Dec. 25, 2019, police were called to a Burlington Kwik Trip. It was reported a man tackled a woman to the ground. The man, the complaint states, was later identified as Gauger.

Officer watched video from the Kwik Trip, which showed Gauger take the woman to the ground inside the store. The complaint states there was a bloody hand print on a bathroom door.

The victim told police what had happened was the latest in a "series of events" that happened that day. She said she knew Gauger, per the complaint, and they had been living together for the past month after he was released from a Department of Corrections hold.

The victim said the "series of events" started when Gauger got in an argument with an 11-year-old boy. After that incident, she said they went to drop the boy off elsewhere.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The complaint states the three were driving when, according to the victim, Gauger turned "off the car's ignition" while they were going roughly 25 mph. The victim said the brakes and steering then stopped working, and she had to use her emergency lights to illuminate the car. Officers later spoke to the 11-year-old who said he was "really scared" by the way Gauger was acting.

The incident at the Kwik Trip happened after the boy was dropped off, but the victim said Gauger also hurt her as they were driving there and damaged her car. She also believed he took her watch and may have been throwing other things out of the window while they drove.

At the Kwik Trip, an officer looked inside the victim's car and saw what appeared to be blood smeared throughout the interior. The complaint states the instrument panel was broken, the windshield was cracked and the radio was damaged – pieces of it and its mounting scattered throughout the car. The victim said Gauger "broke it" and had been throwing things and "stabbing" her dashboard.

During their drive, per the complaint, the victim said Gauger tried to take her purse – hurting her shoulder. While he was "slashing up the car," she said his elbow hit her face, but she didn't think it was intentional. Gauger grabbing her shoulder, the victim said, caused her to swerve while driving. Once inside the Kwik Trip, he grabbed her neck causing her to fall down.

The sheriff's office went back to recover items potentially thrown from the car. They found the knife, which had what was believed to be blood on it, and the watch that belonged to the victim.

Upon his arrest, the complaint states Gauger had pills that were not prescribed to him on his person; however, the pills were prescribed to the victim.

For those two 2019 incidents, Gauger was initially charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse assessments

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse assessments

Criminal damage to property, domestic abuse assessments

Possession of a controlled substance

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Disorderly conduct

The complaint states he had a conviction history dating back to 2012 for offenses such as bail jumping, drug possession, theft and OWI.