MPD squads involved in crash during pursuit, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide Saturday night near N. 35th Street and W. Center Street when the vehicle fled.
The pursuit started around 10:45 p.m.
The chase ended when the vehicle ignored a stop sign, crashed into another vehicle, and then hit two parked vehicles.
The driver discharged a firearm that struck a building, however, no one was injured from the gunfire.
The driver, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment.
During the pursuit, the suspect also struck two MPD squad cars where one officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.
This incident is still under investigation.