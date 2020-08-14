MPD: Several shots fired, 1 injured near 48th and Rohr

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 48th and Rohr on the city's north side Friday afternoon.

Authorities said suspects fired several shots out a vehicle just before 1 p.m. A 39-year-old man was struck, sustained a minor injury and refused medical attention.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.