MPD seeks help to ID suspect wanted in connection with homicide

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 12. It happened at approximately 12:09 p.m. in the area of 4th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years of age, 5’08" tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark shoes, facemask, white gloves and black/gray backpack. He was armed with a gun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.