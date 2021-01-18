MPD: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver near 49th and Capitol

Milwaukee Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Jan. 12 near 49th and Capitol. It happened around 8:12 p.m.

Police say a black-colored vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.