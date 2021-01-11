MPD: Investigation underway after woman found dead in Milwaukee alley

Milwaukee police are investigating a dead-on-entry that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 10at approximately 10:11 a.m. in the area of 11th and Clarke.

According to police, a woman who appears to be 25–35-year-old was found deceased in an alley by a citizen. The cause of death is under investigation pending an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360.