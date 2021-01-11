Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Investigation underway after woman found dead in Milwaukee alley

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a dead-on-entry that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 10at approximately 10:11 a.m. in the area of 11th and Clarke. 

According to police, a woman who appears to be 25–35-year-old was found deceased in an alley by a citizen. The cause of death is under investigation pending an autopsy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360.  

Homicide investigation: Man shot near 42nd and Concordia in Milwaukee
slideshow

Homicide investigation: Man shot near 42nd and Concordia in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, Jan. 10 near 42nd and Concordia. It happened around 6:55 p.m. 