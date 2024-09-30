Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks critically missing woman, last seen near 12th and Walnut

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 30, 2024 12:30pm CDT
Suzanne M. Grundy

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police need your help finding a critically missing person, 41-year-old Suzanne M. Grundy.

The Milwaukee Police Department says Suzanne Grundy was last seen at about 8:55 a.m., on foot, near 12th and Walnut.

Grundy is a woman, white, 41 years old. She's 5'08", weighing 234 lbs with a heavy build, brown hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, light blue pants, and yellow or blue socks.

If you have any information on Grundy’s whereabouts, contact Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.