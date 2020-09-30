MPD: 4 shootings in 3 hours leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four shootings that involved five victims on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The shootings occurred between 4:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Another shooting near Fond du Lac and Townsend injured seven people during a homicide victim's funeral around 12:45 p.m.

20th and Wright

Two people were shot near 20th and Wright around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said one of the victims -- a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman -- sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition. The second victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police have not determined what led to the shooting, and are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

5th and Burnham

A 71-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a 46-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 5th and Burnham. Police said the incident, which happened around 5:25 p.m., was related to an argument.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Criminal charges against the suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

7th and Ohio

Scene of fatal shooting near 7th and Ohio in Milwaukee

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and killed near 7th and Ohio around 5:50 p.m.

Police are seeking unknown suspects and have not determined what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, it is the 158th homicide in Milwaukee this year.

31st and Silver Spring

Police said a 62-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near 31st and Silver Spring shortly after 7 p.m. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Authorities are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

