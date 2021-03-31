Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 35-year-old man shot, seriously wounded in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 31 at approximately 1:20 a.m. near 24th Place and Burleigh Street. 

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

