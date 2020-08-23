MPD: 33-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run near 55th and North

Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near N. 55th Street and W. North Avenue and fled the scene around 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 22.

A 33-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for a vehicle described as a black Mitsubishi SUV.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App