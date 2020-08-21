MPD: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Aug. 20. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 12th Street and Finn Place. Police say the victim, a 25-year old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. near 20th and Keefe. Police say the victim, a 36-year old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound during the course of an armed robbery and is being treated at a local hospital.

The third shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 57th and Center. Police say the victim, a 19-year old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.