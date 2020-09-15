MPD: 2 arrested after pursuit ends near 40th and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - Two men are in custody following a police pursuit that ended on Milwaukee's north side Monday, Sept. 14.
The pursuit began around 1:45 p.m. on Monday near 55th and Vliet Street. Milwaukee police said officers were conducting a drug-dealing investigation and attempted to stop a vehicle involved.
Police said the vehicle took off in an attempt to elude officers, but ended when the occupants got off and fled on foot near 40th and Fairmount Avenue -- roughly five miles north of where the pursuit began.
A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days, police said.