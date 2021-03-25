Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek help identifying burglary suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred Tuesday, March 23 near 27th and Fond du Lac at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect intentionally forced entry into a closed business and removed property.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 20-25 years of age, 5'10" to 6' tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white socks, and black shoes. He was carrying a black backpack. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips app. 

