Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near MLK and Walnut

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. on August 7th at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Drive and W. Walnut Street.

The suspect struck a motorcyclist and fled on foot, abandoning their vehicle at the scene.

The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and we are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.