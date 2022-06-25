Mother charged after 3 children die in domestic disturbance, house fire

Deputies charged a Paulding County mother with two counts of malice murder Saturday following a domestic disturbance and house fire that killed two children.

Deputies identified the woman as 40-year-old Darlene Brister, who was being held with no bond Saturday night at the Paulding County Jail.

According to authorities, Paulding E911 received a call about a domestic disturbance and house fire at 776 Woodward Drive near Rockmart.

The call indicated a woman inside the home that was on fire was attempting to stab the occupants.

Paulding County deputies and firefighters rushed to the home to try to rescue the people inside.

They reportedly located seven juveniles inside the home with two of them dead at the scene.

Medics rushed three other children to local hospitals where one of them later died.

The two remaining juveniles did not appear to have any injuries.

Once the fire was extinguished, Paulding County Detectives, Paulding County Fire Investigators, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and State Fire Marshal’s Investigators started investigating exactly what happened.

Deputies located Brister at the scene and immediately took her into custody on charges of two counts of malice murder.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Brister will likely face additional charges.

Brister will make her first appearance before a Paulding County Magistrate Judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

Because the victims are juveniles, deputies said they will not release their names or personal information.

By Saturday night, a small memorial had grown just down the driveway from the home.

Neighbors told FOX 5’s Joi Dukes several children jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

Residents say they are heartbroken and shocked something like this could happen so close to home.

Neighbor Holly Addison said, "I just don’t know who would do that to their kids."

Another neighbor, Dale Butterworth, said, "You just don’t think things like that are going to happen."

Other residents saw the chaotic scene just down the street from their home.

Neighbor Robin Zerby said, "We thought they were just searching for someone and not the news we found out this morning."

Neighbors said they have started a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral costs, and their focus now is showing support for the family.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at (770)443-3047 or via the Paulding County Sheriff mobile app.