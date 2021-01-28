Helping moms: Running a successful business while maintaining life balance
Helping moms have it all -- running a successful business while maintaining that important life balance. The Founding Moms is a global collective of offline masterminds and online resources where mom entrepreneurs can exchange, connect and learn from one another. They just launched a branch in Milwaukee.
• Unlike many formal, stiff and expensive networking groups for entrepreneurs, we’re comprised of real women making a difference and having fun doing it.
• We dress casually. As a momma it’s a requirement.
• We talk about opportunities to help our business grow.
• We share tips, we listen to expert advice and we come back for more.
• We create relationships, promote deeper connections and engage in ways distinct from the daily online blur.
• None of us have any idea what we’re doing but we’re doing it anyway.
The Founding Exchange: MKE meets the 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month from 8pm to 9pm. Meeting virtually for now. We’ll eventually meet at The Hive.
Additional FMC resources:
• Webinars
• Quarterly Bootcamps
• Video Courses
• Forum
• Business Coaching Program
• Virtual Help Program
The code onefree can be used when you sign up for a FREE month of Founding Moms!)