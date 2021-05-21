Mollie Tibbetts: Friday marks third day of trial for Iowa student's murder

Cristhian Bahena Rivera will sit in a courtroom Friday for the third straight day of his trial for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who went missing after going for a run in July 2018. Authorities found her body in a cornfield the next month and say Bahena Rivera’s confession led them there.

Before the trial, investigators said Bahena Rivera, 26, confessed to approaching Tibbetts as she ran around town. Officer Pamela Romero testified the defendant claimed Tibbetts tried to slap him and yelled at him when he started running behind her.

She said the defendant claimed not to remember what happened after the two started fighting.

Mollie Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who disappeared after going for a run in July 2018. (Source: Family handout)

After initially denying any involvement, Bahena Rivera led them to Tibbitts remains in a cornfield, Romero testified. When pressed about what happened to Tibbetts, Romero said the defendant responded "I brought you here, didn’t I? So that means that I did it. I don’t remember how I did it."

Investigators told the court they were able to pinpoint where Tibbetts went missing by tracking her location through her phone.

"She had been jogging on 380 5th Avenue. She had her phone with her," Poweshiek County Deputy Steve Kivi testified. "And all of a sudden, her phone is traveling like 55 or 60 miles an hour south down a gravel road. And then it just shuts off in the middle of nowhere."

Surveillance footage shows a jogger in the area and a black Chevrolet Malibu passing by her several times. Authorities said they later spotted the car being driven by Bahena Rivera.

They said the blood found in the car’s trunk was later a DNA match for Tibbetts.

Even so, the defense has worked to cast suspicion on others, including Tibbetts’ boyfriend and residents who had been investigated because of their past behavior toward women.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old father of a young daughter, had no criminal history before being charged with first-degree murder in Mollie Tibbetts’ death. (Source: FOX Edge)

The defense is expected to argue Bahena Rivera’s confession was false and coerced after hours of interrogation.

The trial is expected to last two weeks. If the defendant is convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.