Expand / Collapse search

Missing Muskego girl, 16, believed to be in Milwaukee or Madison area

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Gabbriella (Gabby) Stanley

MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl. She is identified as 16-year-old Gabbriella (Gabby) Stanley. 

She was last seen in Muskego on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9:45 p.m. She may be in the company of someone identified only as "Addie". Gabby is believed to be somewhere in the Milwaukee or Madison area.

Gabby is 5’00" tall, 105 pounds. She has red hair and a piercing on the left side of her nose. The tattoos visible on her attached photograph were temporary. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and white high-top sneakers (possibly Nike).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information about Gabby’s location is asked to contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.

MPD: Non-emergency number experiencing technical issues
article

MPD: Non-emergency number experiencing technical issues

The Milwaukee Police Department is currently experiencing technical issues with their non-emergency number 414-933-4444.

Volk Field commander relieved of duties following investigation
article

Volk Field commander relieved of duties following investigation

There has been a change of command at the Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin.

Contact 6 got back thousands for FOX6 viewers in October

Speaking with customer service can be time-consuming and stressful. When consumers can’t get the help they need, they can try Contact 6.