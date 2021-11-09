Missing Muskego girl, 16, believed to be in Milwaukee or Madison area

article

The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl. She is identified as 16-year-old Gabbriella (Gabby) Stanley.

She was last seen in Muskego on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9:45 p.m. She may be in the company of someone identified only as "Addie". Gabby is believed to be somewhere in the Milwaukee or Madison area.

Gabby is 5’00" tall, 105 pounds. She has red hair and a piercing on the left side of her nose. The tattoos visible on her attached photograph were temporary. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and white high-top sneakers (possibly Nike).

Anyone with information about Gabby’s location is asked to contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.