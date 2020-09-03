Missing and endangered: 17-year-old last seen near 76th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Thursday, Sept. 3 asked for help locating a 17-year-old girl considered missing and endangered.
Jahira Roaf-Lassiter was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 2 near 76th Street and Lisbon Avenue around 9 p.m.
She stands 5'2" tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing black glasses and a blue sweatshirt with the words GOODWILL on the front, black leggings and black tennis shoes.
She could be driving a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS station wagon with Wisconsin license plate number 628XER.
Anyone with info. is asked to contact the sheriff's office.