Missing and endangered: 17-year-old last seen near 76th and Lisbon

article

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Thursday, Sept. 3 asked for help locating a 17-year-old girl considered missing and endangered.

Jahira Roaf-Lassiter was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 2 near 76th Street and Lisbon Avenue around 9 p.m.

She stands 5'2" tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black glasses and a blue sweatshirt with the words GOODWILL on the front, black leggings and black tennis shoes.

She could be driving a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS station wagon with Wisconsin license plate number 628XER.

Anyone with info. is asked to contact the sheriff's office.