Noelia Voight of Utah has emerged victorious in the 72nd Miss USA Pageant held at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Nevada this past weekend.

The triumph follows her historic win as Miss Utah USA in July, where she became the first Venezuelan-American woman to hold the title in that state.

The competition was fierce, with 51 contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz was first runner-up, Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans was second runner-up, Miss Pennsylvania USA Jasmine Daniels was third runner-up, and Miss Texas USA Lluvia Alzate was fourth runner-up.

With her new title as Miss USA, Voight now sets her sights on the next stage of her journey – the Miss Universe pageant. Taking place in El Salvador on Nov. 18, this international event will bring together women from around the globe to represent their respective nations.