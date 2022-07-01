Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks: Everything you need to know

article

Milwaukee's Lakefront Fireworks on Sunday, July 3 will draw thousands of people to the area around Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) – and there is plenty to know about this event.

The fireworks are set to launch around 9:30 p.m. Sunday – and the fireworks display is expected to last about 45 minutes. It is being co-presented by American Family Insurance, the Kelben Foundation, Inc., and Town Bank, a Wintrust Community Bank.

This year, fireworks will be launched from a barge on Lake Michigan – as well as a roped-off section of Veterans Park.

Additional details

Parking: Cash-only Parking operations at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on July 3. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive and are first-come, first-served. There are no in-out privileges once a vehicle enters the grounds and Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed at 6 p.m. or once lots reach capacity and reopen after the display. No overnight parking is allowed, so all vehicles will need to leave the park after the fireworks display has concluded. Parking Prices: $25 car; $50 car plus trailer; $75 RV; $100 RV plus trailer

July 2 Camping: Overnight camping is not permitted in any Milwaukee County Park and parks close at 10 p.m. Anyone camping in Veterans Park will be doing so at their own risk. No overnight parking is allowed--the 2nd or the 3rd.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Trash: The July 3 Fireworks are a free event that attracts up to 50,000 people from all over the region to the Milwaukee lakefront – so we ask for visitors to help keep the park clean by taking their trash home with them. Everyone parking in Veterans Park will be given a trash bag to take their trash home with them.

Volunteer Cleanup: Volunteer Cleanup help will also be needed along the lakefront following the July 3 fireworks, starting at midnight until 4 a.m. On July 5, help will be needed at various parks throughout Milwaukee County. To sign up for a time slot and park, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e48aaa72faafac16-july

Vendors: Food vendors and beer tents will be available from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on July 3. (please drink responsibly). If the weather is hot we recommend drinking plenty of water. Most vendors will be cash only. Event partner Milwaukee Parks Foundation will host a 50/50 raffle and collect donations to benefit Milwaukee County Parks from 11 am - 8:30 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Events: Gift of wings host a kite festival See giant kites flying above the park and give kite-flying a try at free lessons! It all takes place in the designated kite-flying area in Veterans Park. Bring your own kite or buy one at the Gift of Wings kite store.

More information can be found at milwaukeefireworks.org.

Lakefront fireworks, Milwaukee

Watch the fireworks on FOX6

FOX6 News will stream the entire fireworks display on FOX6Now.com, the FOX6 News app, the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page, and the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel. Tune in by 9:28 p.m. to catch all the action LIVE.

Because the USFL Championship will likely go beyond the 9:30 p.m. start time, FOX6 News will time-delay the airing of the fireworks – but you will not miss a thing! You will see it in its entirety!

Fireworks in your community

Not sure when the fireworks are launching in your community? We invite you to check out the FOX6Now.com Fireworks Tracker. It offers a simple, interactive Google map. Just select the marker in your community – and get all the information about the time and location of the fireworks display.

Happy 4th of July!