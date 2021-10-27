Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's 2021 Elvis Fest is ready to shake, rattle and roll

Get ready for Milwaukee Elvis Fest

Get ready to shake, rattle and roll this Saturday night when Milwaukee Elvis Fest returns to the Four Points by Sheraton.

MILWAUKEE - Get ready to shake, rattle and roll this Saturday night when Milwaukee Elvis Fest returns to the Four Points by Sheraton. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst is there all morning with a preview of this weekend’s event.

Jesse performs Roy Orbison

This Saturday you can enjoy the music of Elvis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison at Milwaukee 2021 Elvis Fest.

The sound of Neil Diamond

Milwaukee Elvis Fest

The Johnny Cash sound rings true

Milwaukee Elvis Fest hits the Four Points by Sheraton

Young Elvis takes the stage

Milwaukee Elvis Fest is back and bringing you a full day of music from the 50's, 60's and 70's. Get ready for two stellar shows in one day with performances by impersonators of famous figures from the past.

Elvis rocks "Sweet Caroline"

Milwaukee welcomes Elvis Fest 2021.

Checking in one last time ahead of Elvis Fest

Get tickets for Elvis Fest this weekend in Milwaukee.

