Milwaukee woman missing; police confirm report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police confirm a missing persons report has been filed for 42-year-old Towanda Ragsdale. 

Ragsdale's family tells FOX6 News she has been missing since Friday, March 25. She was last seen between 63rd and Silver Spring – and 65th and Silver Spring. Ragsdale is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing 147 pounds. She was wearing a colorful, furry jacket – and has long, black hair.

The family tells FOX6 News Ragsdale has mental health issues and a medical condition. 

If you have any information about Ragsdale's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department.

