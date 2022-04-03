Milwaukee woman missing; police confirm report

article

Milwaukee police confirm a missing persons report has been filed for 42-year-old Towanda Ragsdale.

Ragsdale's family tells FOX6 News she has been missing since Friday, March 25. She was last seen between 63rd and Silver Spring – and 65th and Silver Spring. Ragsdale is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing 147 pounds. She was wearing a colorful, furry jacket – and has long, black hair.

The family tells FOX6 News Ragsdale has mental health issues and a medical condition.

If you have any information about Ragsdale's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department.