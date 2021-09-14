Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman missing, last seen near 36th and Hadley

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for 31-year-old Jasma Stevens who has been missing since Sept. 8.

Officials say Stevens left a residence near 36th and Hadley around 3 p.m. on that Wednesday – and did not return.

Stevens is described as a female, African American, 5'3" tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with any information on Jasma’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

