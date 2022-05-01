Milwaukee woman beaten, shot near 14th and Atkinson

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th and Atkinson around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained serious injuries after being battered and then shot by a person known to her. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.