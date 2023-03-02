Tow lot girl settlement; Milwaukee to pay $50K

article

The city of Milwaukee will pay $50,000 as part of a settlement after a child spent a night inside a freezing van at a city tow lot.

In 2018, a police arrested a woman for operating while intoxicated near 39th and Forest Home. Other passengers were taken out of the van – but nobody saw the woman's 4-year-old daughter sleeping in the backseat.

Of the settlement, $20,000 will go to lawyers and $30,000 will be paid to the woman, Blair Springfield, who was later convicted of OWI.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Springfield was passed out behind the wheel and admitted to drinking vodka before driving the van. She never told investigators about the 4-year-old, and officers missed her in the backseat.

Later, the 4-year-old told investigators "she was left in the van by herself" and she cried for her mom after she woke up inside at the tow lot.

Blair Springfield

The tow truck driver spoke with FOX6 News and said he "felt really bad" after learning the 4-year-old girl had been left in the van overnight. The National Weather Service reported temperatures at Mitchell International Airport of 22 degrees with a wind chill of 9 degrees around the time when the girl was found.

Officials with the Department of Public Works said at the time that vehicles usually arrive to the tow lot on a flatbed truck, the vehicle information is taken and a walk-around is done with a flashlight. They said the van received a quick inspection when it arrived with the 4-year-old inside.