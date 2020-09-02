Milwaukee to reinstate all parking enforcement starting Sept. 14
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will resume all parking enforcement on Sept. 14.
Milwaukee suspended all timed, metered, day and night parking restrictions in March to
accommodate residents who were home due to COVID-19 and businesses pausing operations.
Now, all vehicles will need a permit to park during the overnight hours between 2 a.m. - 6 a.m., and must also park within the posted time restrictions with limited exceptions.
To allow the public time to get acclimated to resumed enforcement and acquire appropriate night/daytime permits, officials say warning notifications will be placed on violating vehicles as of Sept. 3.
If you meet the requirements and qualify for a daytime permit, they are available at any of the City of Milwaukee Violation Bureau Payment Centers.
North Payment Center
6223 N. Teutonia Avenue
Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (noon)
Central Payment Center
Police Administration Building
951 N. James Lovell Drive, 2nd Floor
Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
South Payment Center
2980 S. Chase Avenue
Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (noon)
Nighttime permit applications are currently available online at milwaukee.gov/parking. Daytime permits will be available through an online application anticipated to begin Sept. 9.