Milwaukee to reinstate all parking enforcement starting Sept. 14

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will resume all parking enforcement on Sept. 14.

Milwaukee suspended all timed, metered, day and night parking restrictions in March to

accommodate residents who were home due to COVID-19 and businesses pausing operations.

Now, all vehicles will need a permit to park during the overnight hours between 2 a.m. - 6 a.m., and must also park within the posted time restrictions with limited exceptions.

To allow the public time to get acclimated to resumed enforcement and acquire appropriate night/daytime permits, officials say warning notifications will be placed on violating vehicles as of Sept. 3.

If you meet the requirements and qualify for a daytime permit, they are available at any of the City of Milwaukee Violation Bureau Payment Centers.

North Payment Center

6223 N. Teutonia Avenue

Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (noon)

Central Payment Center

Police Administration Building

951 N. James Lovell Drive, 2nd Floor

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

South Payment Center

2980 S. Chase Avenue

Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (noon)

Nighttime permit applications are currently available online at milwaukee.gov/parking. Daytime permits will be available through an online application anticipated to begin Sept. 9.