Shooting near 27th & Atkinson, Milwaukee police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old woman from out of state was shot and injured on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, June 5.

Police said the victim is not believed to be the target of the shooting, which happened near 27th and Atkinson around 4:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app.

